Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the December 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KRKNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,164. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

