SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Cap of $133,106.82

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $133,106.82 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

