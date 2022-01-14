Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Lowered to €70.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($80.68) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCOTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scout24 from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Scout24 alerts:

OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $$69.93 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.