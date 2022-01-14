Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €65.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

BUD traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 118,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,716. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

