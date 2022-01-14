Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Raised to 200.00 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 180.00 to 200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIHRF remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. Tharisa has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Get Tharisa alerts:

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.