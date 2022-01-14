Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Raised to 200.00 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 180.00 to 200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIHRF remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Friday. Tharisa has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.
About Tharisa
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.