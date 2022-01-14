GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 20,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $318.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.34. GAN has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Anders Karlsen purchased 10,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in GAN by 22.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAN by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

