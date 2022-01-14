Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 524 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $10.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.75. 69,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.97.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

