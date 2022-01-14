-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $23.44. 1,383,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,769,421. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.