Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 527,194 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $69,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,832. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.