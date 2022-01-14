BOMB Hits 1-Day Volume of $264,110.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $264,110.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,131.88 or 0.99826285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00090754 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00034525 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.43 or 0.00660604 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,651 coins and its circulating supply is 894,863 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

