King DAG Hits Market Cap of $28.16 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 2% lower against the dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $28.16 million and $91,586.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00057893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

