Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Cap Hits $8,534.68

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $8,534.68 and approximately $78.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00098353 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

