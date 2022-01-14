Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Declines By 80.2%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,941. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

