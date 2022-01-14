Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

JEF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 119,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

