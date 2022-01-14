Pitcairn Co. Sells 254 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $134.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average of $134.05. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

