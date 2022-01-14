KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

KBH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. 280,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,888. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

