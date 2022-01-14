Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS.

DAL stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,626,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.