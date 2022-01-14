Crypto.com Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $131.86 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and approximately $131.86 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00102695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

