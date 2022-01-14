Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.43. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,192,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.75. 16,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,782. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

