Phantasma Price Up 23.1% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00007572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $339.51 million and $4.58 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,085.91 or 0.99998231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00091344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.27 or 0.00664413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

