Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.30) to GBX 3,850 ($52.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.27) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

ASOS stock traded down GBX 176 ($2.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,338 ($31.74). 690,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,985. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,384.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,195.12.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

