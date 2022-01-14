HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €68.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €68.00 ($77.27) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.40 ($105.00).

Shares of HFG stock traded up €0.84 ($0.95) on Friday, reaching €58.08 ($66.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.41.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

