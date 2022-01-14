Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPMYY. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SPMYY stock remained flat at $$14.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

