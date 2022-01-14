$0.01 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

CDAY stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $82.91. 42,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -152.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock worth $57,800,612. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

