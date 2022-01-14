Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 4,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 64,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of C$149.21 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

