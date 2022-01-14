Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $225.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.14. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

