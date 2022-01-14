The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.42.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.17. 33,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,846. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

