Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 290.7% from the December 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on JOSMF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, cut shares of Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Josemaria Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.29. 13,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,406. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Josemaria Resources has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

