Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Rises By 262.4%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 262.4% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

IAALF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.86. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.