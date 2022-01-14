Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Down 5%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €29.10 ($33.07) and last traded at €29.40 ($33.41). 19,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.95 ($35.17).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.31 million and a PE ratio of -44.10.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

