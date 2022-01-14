Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Down 0.7%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 33,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 8,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

