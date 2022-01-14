Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 241.9% in December

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 241.9% from the December 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter.

PHT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,908. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

