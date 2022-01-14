Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $87.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,970. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.