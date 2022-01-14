Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $60.56 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.97. 110,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,081. The company has a market cap of $207.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

