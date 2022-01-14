First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

FWRG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.49. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,951. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million. Research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

