Barr E S & Co. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 3.8% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $53,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,275. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $235.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $24,927,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

