Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.