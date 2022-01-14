Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.44. 29,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average is $246.62. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

