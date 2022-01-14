Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

ADRZY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andritz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADRZY remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367. Andritz has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Andritz will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

