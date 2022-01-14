Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,516 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $370.28. 97,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,511. The stock has a market cap of $363.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

