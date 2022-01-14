German American Bancorp Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $11,971,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $593.53. 39,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,860. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $233.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $636.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.