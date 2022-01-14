Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 105,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,768,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

