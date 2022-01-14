Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.35

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 16851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after purchasing an additional 134,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,666,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,956,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

