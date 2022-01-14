Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $198.69

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $198.69 and last traded at $198.16, with a volume of 12498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Get Hershey alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day moving average is $179.85. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.