Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.99

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.99 and last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 13913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Get Post alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1,357.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.