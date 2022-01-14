1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.52. 34,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 869,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $996,018. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after purchasing an additional 549,682 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 390,900 shares during the period. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

