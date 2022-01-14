HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.88. 103,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,505,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

