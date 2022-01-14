Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Up 461.1% in December

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 461.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OCDDY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $80.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

