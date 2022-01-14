XMON Price Tops $67,647.71 on Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67,647.71 or 1.57003805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $101.13 million and $2.29 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.51 or 0.07660161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,799.36 or 0.99333169 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068333 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

