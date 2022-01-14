Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 217,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

